BESSIE BEZANTAKOS (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
701 Norwood Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
BESSIE BEZANTAKOS  

On Sunday, August 4, 2019; Bessie Bezantakos of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Louis George Bezantakos; loving mother of George Bezantakos and Joy Elizabeth (John) Binford; cherished grandmother of Victoria Elizabeth, adored sister of John (Angela) Courtis and beloved "Thea" of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, August 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Rd., Silver Spring, MD, 20905. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
