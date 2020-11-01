1/
BESSIE COLDING
BESSIE MAE COLDING  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Colding Nesmith; brother-in-law, Bobby Nesmith; sister-in-law, Dottie Colding; aunt, Bernice Abbey; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Frederick "Sonny" Colding and sister, Elizabeth Colding Smith. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A virtual service will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home.www.facebook.com/FortLincolnFuneral/  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
