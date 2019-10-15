The Washington Post

BESSIE KAMINS

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Israel Chapel
6301 Montrose Road
Rockville, MD
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Landow House
1799 East Jefferson Street
Rockville, MD
Notice
BESSIE KAMINS  

On Monday, October 14, 2019 of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Irving Kamins; devoted mother of Shelly (Diane) and Mark (Sue); loving sister of the late Isadore (Selma) Goodman; cherished grandmother of Scott (Hilary), Shira (Jack), Joel, the late Aaron, Samantha and Maya; great grandmother of Josh and Ben. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 1 p.m. in the B'nai Israel Chapel, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD. Interment will follow at the B'nai Israel Cemetery, 5401 St. Barnabas Road, Oxon Hill, MD. The family will be gathering at Landow House, 1799 East Jefferson Street, Rockville, MD on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bess and Irving Kamins Lecture Fund at B'nai Israel. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
