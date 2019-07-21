The Washington Post

BESSIE MICHAELIS

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
818 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, DC
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
818 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
Bessie Zenon Michaelis (Age 91)  

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton Michaelis, Sr.; mother of Gary Michaelis and the late Milton Michaelis, Jr. Long-time volunteer at Holy Cross Hospital, and member of the Good Shepherd Altar Guild for many years. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 818 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring MD on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, or .

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
