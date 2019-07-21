Bessie Zenon Michaelis (Age 91)
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton Michaelis, Sr.; mother of Gary Michaelis and the late Milton Michaelis, Jr. Long-time volunteer at Holy Cross Hospital, and member of the Good Shepherd Altar Guild for many years. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 818 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring MD on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, or .