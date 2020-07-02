Bessie Shaw



Bessie Mae Shaw (AGE 95)

Bessie Mae Shaw entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020. She is survived by sons, Robert and Artie Shaw; daughters, Flora Duncan Lawson and Tracy Duncan; sisters, Oznola Davis and Catherine Smith; brothers, Charles and Howard Berry; daughter-in-law, Vilma Shaw; sons-in-law, Ronnie Lawson and Wesley Bowman and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Shaw may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



