1/1
Bessie Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bessie Mae Shaw (AGE 95)  
Bessie Mae Shaw entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020. She is survived by sons, Robert and Artie Shaw; daughters, Flora Duncan Lawson and Tracy Duncan; sisters, Oznola Davis and Catherine Smith; brothers, Charles and Howard Berry; daughter-in-law, Vilma Shaw; sons-in-law, Ronnie Lawson and Wesley Bowman and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Shaw may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved