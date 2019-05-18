On Thursday May 9, 2019, Bessie W. Smith of Silver Spring, Maryland peacefully passed into the glory of heaven. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh Smith and brothers, Alex and Henry Weatherby. She is survived by her children, Marilyn, Natha, Kenny, Kathy, and Wayne, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother, Paul Weatherby and his wife, Dot, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave Silver Spring Maryland 20904 with interment at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road Adelphi Maryland 20783, followed by repast at the home of Sheree Fearson.