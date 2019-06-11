BESSIE E. TIBBS"B.T."
Departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Carroll Manor in Washington, DC. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter, Harry Tibbs, Jr. (Yvonne) and Margo Anderson (Dickie); grandchildren, Wanda Datcher-Nichols, Krystal Tibbs-Richardson, Alysia Anderson, Harry Tibbs, III (Suk), Richard Anderson II; seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley Tibbs-Colbert (Paul) and granddaughter, Michelle Datcher. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.