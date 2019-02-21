Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESSIE WILSON.



BESSIE EVANS WILSON

March 13, 1936 - February 14, 2019



On February 14, 2019, Bessie Evans Wilson, 82, of Arlington, VA peacefully transitioned to Heaven. Bessie was revered for her steadfast faith, steady strength, sweet spirit, and love of family. A devoted Christian, Bessie spent her life singing for Christ. She retired from the DC Superior Court system after 27 years in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, photography, and her pet dogs.

Left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Frank K. Wilson; son, Kenneth Wilson; daughter, Lori Wilkerson (Edward); daughter-in-law, Ruth Wilson; two grandsons, Evan Tucker, Stanley Wilson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Stanley Wilson, Sr.; parents, John Henry and Bessie Pettiford Evans; six brothers and four sisters.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12 p.m.; viewing from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 S. 13th Road, Arlington, VA 22204; interment immediately following at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Services entrusted to Chinn /Baker Funeral Services of Arlington, VA.