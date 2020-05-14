Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary 6001 Centinela Ave Los Angeles , CA 90045 (310)-641-0707 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

ABRAMOWITZ BETH SUSAN ABRAMOWITZ Beth Susan Abramowitz was born in Washington, D.C., on November 25,1965 and passed away on May 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA after a short illness. Susie is survived by her parents Rabbi A. Nathan and Barbara Abramowitz of Washington, DC, her brothers David (Allegra) West Orange, NJ, and Daniel (Wendi) Potomac, MD, and uncles, aunts, four nephews, one niece and many unusually dedicated and devoted friends. She was born with impaired vision, which she struggled to overcome all her life. She doggedly sought ways to overcome that obstacle as she would every other impediment that life threw at her. She never backed away from a challenge whether academic or physical. She gradu-ated as an engineer with high honors from the George Washington School of Engineering and as a biomedical engineer from the University of Southern California, which enabled her to become an actual rocket scientist. She excelled at her work for Raytheon, a major defense contractor, where she was the lead analyst to develop equipment which has saved many lives. Susie was the super jock of her family, unafraid to push herself. She turned down an invitation to train for the 1975 Olympics in gymnastics, but was still good enough to captain the 1980s GW gym team. She once took a bicycle trip from San Francisco to San Diego and reported, "It's not all downhill." A graduate of Charles E.



