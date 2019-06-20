BETH ARLENE BRAMI
Passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by her family and pets that she loved so dearly. Beth was born on December 21, 1962 in Washington DC. Beth lived her entire life in the Maryland / DC area. She's a graduate of Magruder high school in Rockville, Maryland. She married the love of her life Neil Brami. Together they've raised two beautiful children, Lauren Brami and Adam Brami. One of Beth's greatest joys was to spend time in her garden planting flowers and caring for the variety of birds and wild critters that would visit her yard on a regular basis. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who touched the lives of many. Beth is survived by her husband Neil Brami and two children, Lauren Brami and Adam Brami. She also leaves behind her mother Rose Lipov and sister Jill Tievy (Ron Tievy) both of Olney, Maryland. Brother Larry Lipov (Jan Lipov) of Charleston, South Carolina. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2 pm at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Contributions can be made to JSSA (Jewish Social Service Agency) 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.jssa.org
); The (www.lung.org
); Humane Rescue Alliance and Medical Center of Washington DC (71 Oglethorpe Street NW, Washington, DC); or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.