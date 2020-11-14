

Betsey S. Good August 22, 1933 - November 9, 2020

Pat, a longtime resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 in Rockville, MD. She is survived by her two sons, David (Linda) and John (Stephanie); and six grandchildren, Matthew, Jamie, Aaron, Jonah, Nathan and Maren. Her beloved Bearded Collies, Oliver, Moose, and Winston, predeceased her. She received her B.A. from Smith College in 1955 and was a loyal alumna. She had a long and varied career in education and publishing, and brought an amazing eye for color to everything she did. She lived a rich life, fully engaged, and was able to pursue interests in travel, theater, literature, art, and design. She had a wide-ranging intellect, a big heart, and an impish twinkle, and was especially devoted to her family, friends, and colleagues. She will be missed. A celebration of her life will be scheduled.



