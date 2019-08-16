

Betsy F. Hill (Age 82)



Formerly of Bowie and College Park, Maryland, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Born on August 28, 1936 in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of Paul and Jane Froehlich. She was raised in New York and graduated from Brown University. Mrs. Hill resided in Maryland for most of her life. She taught English as a second language to immigrants in the Washington, DC area for many years. She also served as a docent at the National Gallery of Art and the Corcoran Gallery.

Widow of Robert B. Hill, whom she married in Little Rock, AR in 1961; devoted mother of William Hill and his wife Lisa of Wayland, MA, Christa Hill of San Francisco, CA, Sarah Hill of Madrid, Spain; loving sister of Sally Pendleton and her husband, Richard of Plattsburgh, NY, the late James Froehlich; proud grandmother of Alison Hill of Boston and David Hill of Wayland; cherished aunt of Lisa and Paul Pendleton, Tom, Robert, Kelly, and Holly Hill.

Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720, on Saturday, August 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Service. Interment will follow at Springfield Cemetery, Queens, NY 11413.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society (New York, NY).