BETTE C. MARCUS
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Bette C. Marcus, PhD who enjoyed many years of practice as a clinical psychologist, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Martin S. Marcus; devoted mother of Janna Oxman (Zachary), Lorie Broser (David) and Gregory Marcus (Jaime); loving sister of Dr. Erwin Bondareff; cherished grandmother of Elias, Ila, Chloe, Marcus, Holden and Halston. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 30, 12:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or .