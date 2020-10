BETTE MATHIAS

On October 4, 2020, Bette Jane (Christenson) Mathias, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Wilbur J. Mathias, USAF, Ret.; devoted mother of Jeanne Mathias Clements, Nancy Mathias Adair, John Mathias, Bob Mathias (Susan), Patty Mathias NaPier (Brad), Jim Mathias (Kathy), and Bill Mathias (Lisa); dear sister of Peggy Wald. Bette was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Ambrose Catholic School, 6310 Jason St, Cheverly, MD 20785 ( sascheverly.org ).