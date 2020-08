On Thursday, August 6, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Paul Angell; loving mother of Robert, Rodney and David Angell; grandmother of Matthew, Paige, Taylor and Brandon. Graveside services and interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of one's choice . Please sign the family guestbook at: