BETTIE BOGEN

Of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Paula Rae (William J.) Phillips; her grandson, Michael (Rachel) Phillips-Anderson and her great-granddaughter, Talia Phillips-Anderson. Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Sol Bogen, her son, Norman Edward Bogen, siblings, Joseph M. Frankle, Beatrice Rothstein and Natalie Frankle, her parents, Nathan and Mamie Frankle.Services are Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, Friends House Retirement Community, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860. Arrangements By Sol Levinson & Bro's., Inc.