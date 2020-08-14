1/
BETTIE BOGEN
Bettie F. Bogen (nee Frankle)   (Age 98)  
Of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Paula Rae (William J.) Phillips; her grandson, Michael (Rachel) Phillips-Anderson and her great-granddaughter, Talia Phillips-Anderson. Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Sol Bogen, her son, Norman Edward Bogen, siblings, Joseph M. Frankle, Beatrice Rothstein and Natalie Frankle, her parents, Nathan and Mamie Frankle.Services are Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, Friends House Retirement Community, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860. Arrangements By Sol Levinson & Bro's., Inc. www.sollevinson.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros. Funeral Services, P.A.
5560 Sterrett Place
Columbia, MD 21044
(410) 730-7230
