BETTIE COOKE
BETTIE B. COOK  (Age 95)  
Departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Alton, Warren, Jr., Derrick, Antilier, Tuwana and Evelyn; sister, Marion Cole; sisters-in-law, Bertley Thomas, Barbara Campbell, Beatrice Cook and Shirley Mason; brother-in-law, Paul Wingate; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Harmony Cemetery.www.jbjfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
