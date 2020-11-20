BETTIE B. COOK (Age 95)
Departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Alton, Warren, Jr., Derrick, Antilier, Tuwana and Evelyn; sister, Marion Cole; sisters-in-law, Bertley Thomas, Barbara Campbell, Beatrice Cook and Shirley Mason; brother-in-law, Paul Wingate; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Harmony Cemetery.www.jbjfh.com