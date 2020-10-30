BETTIE JEAN DAVIS
Transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Left to treasure her memory are her beloved husband of 58 years, Sylvester Davis, Sr.; three sons, Sylvester, Jr. (Latrice), Michael (Reacie) and Dwayne (Kimberly); brother, Linwood Harris (Gail); niece/daughter, Semedra Thomas-Fields (Craig); brother-in-law, Theodore Thornton; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of our beloved Bettie on Monday, November 2, 2020 ONLY as follows Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Place SE, Washington, DC; and Online Service 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., www.emmanuelbaptistdc.org/livestream
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Bettie's honor be made to the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
). www.stricklandfuneralservices.com