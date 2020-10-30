1/1
BETTIE DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTIE JEAN DAVIS  
Transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Left to treasure her memory are her beloved husband of 58 years, Sylvester Davis, Sr.; three sons, Sylvester, Jr. (Latrice), Michael (Reacie) and Dwayne (Kimberly); brother, Linwood Harris (Gail); niece/daughter, Semedra Thomas-Fields (Craig); brother-in-law, Theodore Thornton; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of our beloved Bettie on Monday, November 2, 2020 ONLY as follows Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Place SE, Washington, DC; and Online Service 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., www.emmanuelbaptistdc.org/livestream. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Bettie's honor be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved