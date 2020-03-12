BETTIE LOUISE JOHNSON
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Beloved wife of George H. Johnson and loving mother of Alan (Tiffanie) and Jon (Chathia) Johnson. Also survived by her dear grandchildren Kayla, Jaiden and Alan Johnson, Jr.; brother John Kenneth Bacote, Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday March 14, visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Ivy Beyond the Wall Service at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 12010 Woodmore Rd., Mitchellville, MD 20721. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md. Condolences to