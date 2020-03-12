The Washington Post

BETTIE JOHNSON (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
12010 Woodmore Rd.
Mitchellville, MD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
12010 Woodmore Rd.
Mitchellville, MD
Notice
BETTIE LOUISE JOHNSON  

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Beloved wife of George H. Johnson and loving mother of Alan (Tiffanie) and Jon (Chathia) Johnson. Also survived by her dear grandchildren Kayla, Jaiden and Alan Johnson, Jr.; brother John Kenneth Bacote, Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday March 14, visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Ivy Beyond the Wall Service at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 12010 Woodmore Rd., Mitchellville, MD 20721. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md. Condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
