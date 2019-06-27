The Washington Post

BETTIE MORRIS

  • "May you hold on to the memories of the wonderful times you..."
    - The Solis Family
Notice
On Monday, June 24, 2019, Betty Jean Morris of Fort Washington, MD, was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jasper Morris; two daughters, Jennifer Arthur and LaToya Morris; one son, Sylvester Arthur (Nakisha); one sister, Josephine Joy and one brother, Samuel Arthur (Juanita); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Spring, MD, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on June 27, 2019
