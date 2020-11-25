Our family and community lost a matriarch on Friday, November 20, 2020. Survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Dr. Daniel A. Nash, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Cheryl L. Adams (James, III) and Daniel E. Nash (Kathleen); grandchildren, James Adams, IV, Justin Adams, Ryleigh Nash and Andrew Nash; many other loving relatives and friends. On Saturday, November 28, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington DC, Visitation 9 a.m., Service 10 a.m.Interment to follow at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. Arrangements by MCGUIREIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Make a Wish Foundation.Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at