BETTIE ROBINSON
BETTIE MAE ROBINSON (Age 86)  
Of Purcellville, VA, departed this life on the afternoon of Monday, October 19, 2020. Bettie, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend leaves to mourn, two daughters, Celeste R. Peterson of Centreville, VA and Denise Robinson of Herndon, VA; godson, Moses Freedom of Purcellville, VA; brother, Walter Hogan (Jean) of Falls Church, VA; sister, Mattie Lassiter of Purcellville, VA; brother-in-law, William Robinson (Emily) of Oxford, NC; cousin, Morris Watkins (Kathy) of Columbus, OH; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to name. Bettie was preceded in death just nine months ago by her husband of 65 years, Woodrow. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/DC/MD, 1-800-388-1913.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
