BETTIE ROYSTER

Sharon Bible Fellowship Church
6117 Seabrook Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sharon Bible Fellowship Church
6117 Seabrook Rd
Lanham, MD
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sharon Bible Fellowship Church
6117 Seabrook Rd
Lanham, MD
BETTIE JO ROYSTER  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Michelle King (Tyrone) and Cory Royster (Danielle). Also survived by two sisters, Anna and Brenda Robinson, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, July 24, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, at Sharon Bible Fellowship Church 6117 Seabrook Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Interment private.
 

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
