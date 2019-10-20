

BETTINA ADAMS (Age 63)



Of Oakton, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14 after a long, courageous battle with Of Oakton, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer . She was surrounded by loved ones including daughter Cindy and son Patrick. A dear mother, devoted wife, affectionate sister, social butterfly, gardening extraordinaire, nature lover (except squirrels), dedicated investment operations manager, and an endless font of positivity that always made the ordinary extraordinary, Bettina will be dearly missed.

Bettina is preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Chris. She is survived by their children Patrick and Cindy. She is also survived by brother Jï¿½ï¿½rgen (Christa) Reichel, brothers-in-law Mark (Lynn) Adams and Todd (Blisse) Adams, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Money and King Funeral Home (171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180) on Friday October 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, (2589 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22181) On Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m. Full obituary may be found at