BETTY ALPERSTEIN
Betty Dora Alperstein  
On May 30, 2020, Betty Dora Alperstein passed away at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin "Benny" Alperstein, and her brother, Robert Hall. She is survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sinai Hospital Department of Radiology, c/o Development, 2401 West Belvedere Avenue Baltimore, MD. 21215.Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. sollevinson.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
