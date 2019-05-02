The Washington Post

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Olney, DC
BETTY P. ARSHAWSKY  

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, BETTY P. ARSHAWSKY of Silver Spring, MD. beloved wife of the late Frank Arshawsky; loving mother of Fredyne and Brian Arshawsky; dear sister of Frank Pastor. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. The family will receive friends at the late residence following the service, Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
