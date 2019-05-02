BETTY P. ARSHAWSKY
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, BETTY P. ARSHAWSKY of Silver Spring, MD. beloved wife of the late Frank Arshawsky; loving mother of Fredyne and Brian Arshawsky; dear sister of Frank Pastor. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. The family will receive friends at the late residence following the service, Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.