BETTY CATHERINE BAKER (Age 75)
On Thursday, December 26, 2019 of Washington, DC. She was the daughter of Grayson Baker and Nannie Lou Roth, and she was the sister of Diana Baker Lavik. All predeceased her. She is survived by a niece. She received her Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Tennessee and a Master's from Catholic University. She was in the Peace Corps in Ghana and taught English as a second language. She traveled the World and loved new adventures. She was reading The Great Railway Bazaar by Paul Theroux when she died. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project at https://www.exonerate.org
.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020