

BETTY WERNER BALDWIN (Age 95)



Died September, 16, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in Baltimore, MD on December 29, 1923. She was the daughter of John Charles and Mazie (Hewitt) Werner. Betty grew up in Baltimore where she graduated from Eastern High School and the Baltimore Business College.

She was married to Charles Horace Baldwin, of Seneca, Kansas, for 67 years. They moved to Arlington, VA in 1955. In the Washington, DC area Betty worked for Congressional Schools, the Department of Defense, the Agency for International Development as an administrative assistant to the Director of Worldwide Public Safety, and worked on Capitol Hill for the U.S. Congress as an administrative assistant for the Education Committee. After her government service she was a real estate agent and broker.

Betty and Charles moved to Florida in 1979, where they were active boaters, volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary, belonged to the Circus Saint and Sinners Club, Masonic groups, Myerlee Country Club, Cypress Lake United Methodist Church, and DACOR (Diplomatic and Counselor Officers Retired). Betty volunteered at a local food bank, crocheted many beautiful afghans, played bridge, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and playing her Lowrey organ. She led an active life, contributed much, and befriended many. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her beloved husband, Charles, died in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Baldwin Collier and her husband, John, of Boyds, MD; her son, Charles H. Baldwin Jr., of Tarpon Springs, FL; her grandson; Brooks C. Baldwin, of Winterville, NC; four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial celebration was held at the University Grill in Fort Myers, FL. Her final resting place will be with her husband, Charles, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.