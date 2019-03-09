

BETTY L. BARRETT



Betty L. Barrett, age 84, passed away on March 4, 2019. Betty had a wonderfully full life. She was extremely passionate about politics and directly served under President Ronald Reagan during his time in office. Betty had a passion for horses and loved her dogs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild. She is survived by her brother, James Barrett, her three sons, Robert (Linda) Hirschberg, Michael (Melissa) Hirschberg ,and John Hirschberg; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Royston Funeral Home in Middleburg Virginia. Funeral services will be held at a 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Stephen The Martyr Catholic Church. Burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the