Betty L. Barrett, age 84, passed away on March 4, 2019. Betty had a wonderfully full life. She was extremely passionate about politics and directly served under President Ronald Reagan during his time in office. Betty had a passion for horses and loved her dogs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild. She is survived by her brother, James Barrett, her three sons, Robert (Linda) Hirschberg, Michael (Melissa) Hirschberg ,and John Hirschberg; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Royston Funeral Home in Middleburg Virginia. Funeral services will be held at a 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Stephen The Martyr Catholic Church. Burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019
