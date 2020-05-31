BETTY BAUER
Betty Lee Fitzhugh Bauer (Age 91)  
A resident of Dothan, AL, died May 9, 2020. Both the Memorial Service at Grace Anglican Church, Dothan, AL and burial at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery will be held at a later date due to current Covid restrictions. Mrs. Bauer was born in Washington,DC in 1929. She was the daughter of Robert T. and Louise E. Fitzhugh Jr. She was a graduate of McKinley High School in Washington,DC. She later attended Washington School for Secretaries and was employed as a clerk stenographer in the executive office for the Secretary of the Navy. She married in 1950 and moved often as a military wife and mother. She has resided in Dothan, AL since 1969. Betty was a member of the Retired Officers Wives Club, Gladiolus Garden Club, United Daughters of the Confederacy, where she held numerous offices over the years. She continued as a homemaker and was a member of Grace Anglican Church.Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, William Bertram Bauer; a step-brother, Mason Augst; a step-sister, Helen Augst Martin; and Minnie Fitzhugh. Survivors include: son, William; daughters, Karen Doswell, Michelle MacKenzie and Lisa Edmunds; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
