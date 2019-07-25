

Betty Ann Baumgartner (Age 94)



Of Louisa, VA peacefully passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Survived by son, Paul Baumgartner; daughter, Deborah Armstrong; granddaughter, Caitlin Armstrong; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Mineral Baptist Church with the service to follow. Interment will be in Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Marian Manor or .

