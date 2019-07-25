The Washington Post

BETTY BAUMGARTNER

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mineral Baptist Church
Service
Following Services
Mineral Baptist Church
Notice
Betty Ann Baumgartner (Age 94)  

Of Louisa, VA peacefully passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Survived by son, Paul Baumgartner; daughter, Deborah Armstrong; granddaughter, Caitlin Armstrong; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Mineral Baptist Church with the service to follow. Interment will be in Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Marian Manor or .
Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.