BETTY BEACH

Betty Jean Beach, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Currituck House in Moyock, NC. Betty was a long-time resident growing up in Eastern Fairfax County, "Lincolnia". She was born April 17, 1932, to the late James Fred Smith and Thelma Wren Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69-years, Charles W. Beach, Sr. "Willie", her son, Charles W. Jr.; sisters, Virginia, Mae, Gloria, and Patsy; and brothers, Billy, Fred, Wallace, James, Coleman, and Len. Betty has now joined the love of her life Willie. She is survived by her son, Tony Beach (Melinda) of Southern Shores, NC; grandchildren, Crystal, Anthony II, and Joy Martin (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Josephine Ann Martin; and sisters, Louise Mauck and Nancy O'Nan (Jim).