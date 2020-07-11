1/
BETTY BEACH
BETTY JEAN BEACH  April 17, 1932 - July 8, 2020  
Betty Jean Beach, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Currituck House in Moyock, NC. Betty was a long-time resident growing up in Eastern Fairfax County, "Lincolnia". She was born April 17, 1932, to the late James Fred Smith and Thelma Wren Smith.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69-years, Charles W. Beach, Sr. "Willie", her son, Charles W. Jr.; sisters, Virginia, Mae, Gloria, and Patsy; and brothers, Billy, Fred, Wallace, James, Coleman, and Len.  Betty has now joined the love of her life Willie. She is survived by her son, Tony Beach (Melinda) of Southern Shores, NC; grandchildren, Crystal, Anthony II, and Joy Martin (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Josephine Ann Martin; and sisters, Louise Mauck and Nancy O'Nan (Jim).  Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
