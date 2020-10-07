1/
BETTY BEARD
Betty Josephine Balcom Beard  
Betty Josephine Balcom Beard passed away September 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, William Henry Beard, her parents, Loyde Nelson Balcom and Helen Francis Ball Balcom, and her brother, Richard Dale Balcom. She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Delp, and Mary Hemsley and a stepson Bryan Beard and other family members.Arrangements are being handled by Joseph Gawler's Sons in Washington, DC. A private burial will be at Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, West Virginia.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or a charity of choice.  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
