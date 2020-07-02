1/1
BETTY BENNETT
Pastor Betty G. Bennett (Age 82)
Entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Cadia Nursing Facilities. She leaves to cherish her memory a beloved husband of 63 years, Willie O. Bennett, four children, Alister A. Bennett, Maria C. Bailey, Kathy Bennett-Hill and Willie S. Bennett, Sr. Also survived by siblings, Aubrey Thomas, Jr., Joan Johnson, Martha Prescott, Barbara Lewis, and Belinda Thomas, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A wake will be held at New Dawn Baptist Church, Hyattsville, MD Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Viewing will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A virtual Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via Fort Lincoln Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. www.fort-lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Wake
06:00 - 09:00 PM
New Dawn Baptist Church
JUL
3
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
JUL
3
Interment
02:30 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
