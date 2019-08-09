Guest Book View Sign Service Information National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 (703)-560-4400 Visitation 10:00 AM National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 View Map Send Flowers Notice

BERNSTEIN-ZABZA BETTY ANA BERNSTEIN-ZABZA On Aug 3, 2019, Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza, age 60, of Falls Church, Virginia, loving wife and mother passed away. Betty is survived by her husband Pawel Zabza, son Thomas Zabza, stepdaughter Alicja Zabza, mother Gloria Bernstein, brother Martin Bernstein, and nieces Claire and Hannah Bernstein. Betty was born on March 6, 1959, in Monticello, NY to Gloria and Charles Bernstein. She graduated from State University of New York - Binghamton in Binghamton, New York, the former Antioch Law School in Washington, DC, and the National Defense University in Washington, DC. On July 6, 1996, she married Pawel Zabza in Warsaw, Poland. For 25 years, Betty served with distinction as a Foreign Service Officer for the State Department where she held multiple positions around the world including Poland, Switzerland, Germany, and Israel, as well as Washington, D.C. While she was tireless in her commitment to representing the United States abroad, her real passion was her work on gender equality. She held senior positions in the Office of Women's Issues and the Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism where she worked on programs that sought to increase livelihood opportunities for women and to promote women in programs to combat counterterrorism. Due to her experience and expertise, she was a sought-after speaker on issues related to gender equality. Betty was known for her sense humor, compassion to those less fortunate, and devotion to her family and friends. Betty lived everyday with passion. Her legacy will continue through the programs she championed and the lives she touched both personally and professionally. A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of cut flowers, potted flowers or plants are encouraged so that the family may plant them in her memory. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to a working on gender equality or animal welfare. A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of cut flowers, potted flowers or plants are encouraged so that the family may plant them in her memory. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to a working on gender equality or animal welfare.

BERNSTEIN-ZABZA BETTY ANA BERNSTEIN-ZABZA On Aug 3, 2019, Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza, age 60, of Falls Church, Virginia, loving wife and mother passed away. Betty is survived by her husband Pawel Zabza, son Thomas Zabza, stepdaughter Alicja Zabza, mother Gloria Bernstein, brother Martin Bernstein, and nieces Claire and Hannah Bernstein. Betty was born on March 6, 1959, in Monticello, NY to Gloria and Charles Bernstein. She graduated from State University of New York - Binghamton in Binghamton, New York, the former Antioch Law School in Washington, DC, and the National Defense University in Washington, DC. On July 6, 1996, she married Pawel Zabza in Warsaw, Poland. For 25 years, Betty served with distinction as a Foreign Service Officer for the State Department where she held multiple positions around the world including Poland, Switzerland, Germany, and Israel, as well as Washington, D.C. While she was tireless in her commitment to representing the United States abroad, her real passion was her work on gender equality. She held senior positions in the Office of Women's Issues and the Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism where she worked on programs that sought to increase livelihood opportunities for women and to promote women in programs to combat counterterrorism. Due to her experience and expertise, she was a sought-after speaker on issues related to gender equality. Betty was known for her sense humor, compassion to those less fortunate, and devotion to her family and friends. Betty lived everyday with passion. Her legacy will continue through the programs she championed and the lives she touched both personally and professionally. A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of cut flowers, potted flowers or plants are encouraged so that the family may plant them in her memory. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to a working on gender equality or animal welfare. A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of cut flowers, potted flowers or plants are encouraged so that the family may plant them in her memory. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to a working on gender equality or animal welfare. Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close