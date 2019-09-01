

BETTY SUE BEYEA



On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Betty Sue Beyea (82) of Alexandria, VA, ended her earthly sojourn and entered heaven's glory. She was beloved wife of Brigadier General (ret) Richard S. Beyea Jr; loving mother of Chaplain, Lieutenant Colonel Richard S. Beyea III and his wife Renée; and dear grandmother of Richard S. Beyea IV (12) and Reuben J. Beyea (4). She is also survived by her brother, David Blakley; sister, Kimberly Russell and their spouses as well as four nieces and nephews and their families.

Betty was born to Reverend (Chaplain, Colonel) Harold F. Blakley and the former Bertha Catron on November 17, 1936 in Boston, MA. She was raised in California, graduated from College of the Pacific in 1959, married in 1960, and taught elementary school until 1970. In 1975, Betty moved to Alexandria, VA. As an Air Force spouse, she lived in England, Thailand and Japan, where she was instrumental in aiding Thai, Vietnamese, and Cambodian refugees. Betty continued to fulfill her passion for helping people through her career as an award-winning real estate agent and, more recently, through sharing her favorite book "Imagine Heaven" by John Burke and helping people find their eternal home with Jesus.

A "Celebration of Life" service on September 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. in The Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA, will be followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in memory of Betty Beyea to Cru Military missionaries, who minister to Air Force Academy cadets, military personnel and their families.