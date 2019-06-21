The Washington Post

BETTY "Bing" BRADSHAW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY "Bing" BRADSHAW.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant
5333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BETTY ING BRADSHAW "Bing"  

Betty Ing "Bing" Bradshaw of Washington, DC passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life reception with the family will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant, 5333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015. Memorial contributions may be made to the Asian American Government Executives Network (AAGEN) scholarship fund. Send contributions to: AAGEN, 1001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., Suite 320, Washington, D.C. 20036. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.