BETTY ING BRADSHAW "Bing"
Betty Ing "Bing" Bradshaw of Washington, DC passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life reception with the family will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant, 5333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015. Memorial contributions may be made to the Asian American Government Executives Network (AAGEN) scholarship fund. Send contributions to: AAGEN, 1001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., Suite 320, Washington, D.C. 20036. Arrangements by McGuire.