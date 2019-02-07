BETTY BROTHERS

On January 30, 2019, Betty Brothers of Upper Marlboro, MD was called home to be with the lord. This Loving mother leaves to cherish her memory, son, Jerome Brothers, and daughters, Joanne Hurt, and Jennifer Brothers; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers and sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at the family owned BEALL FUNERAL HOME, 6512 NW Crain Hwy Bowie, MD on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2019
