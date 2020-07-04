1/1
BETTY BROWN
Betty R. Brown  
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Betty R. Brown, entered into heaven. She was the loving mother of Mary Brown and Miriam Brown. She is also survived by her brother, James Floyd Robinson; sister, Lula Mae Robinson; ex-husband, Arthur S. Brown, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Interment immediately to follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, MD. Professional services entrusted to BIANCHI FUNERAL SERVICE.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Word of Prayer Cultural Center
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Word of Prayer Cultural Center
Funeral services provided by
Bianchi Funeral Service
814 Upshur St Nw
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 529-5579
