BETTY BUTTICE (1937 - 2019)
Betty Jean Buttice  
(Age 82)  

Of White Plains, died June 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her three loving daughters. Born January 16, 1937 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Mildred and the late Walter Cook. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her great cooking skills, enjoyed doing crafts, and spending time with her family. She was a die-hard fan of the Washington Redskins, loved Elvis, shopping and spending time at the casino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Cook, Jr.; husband, Louis S. Buttice Sr.; daughter, Bonnie Buttice; and son, Louis S. Buttice Jr. She is survived by her sister, Diane L. Cook; children, Janet Grillo (George), Betty Matias (Abel), and Deborah Price (William Tutt); grandchildren, Lisa Reeves (John), Crystal Ball (Ashley), Louis Buttice III, April Telli, Vincent Telli III, Stephanie Rowe Matias, Christina Matias, and Shawn Price Jr.; and great- grandchildren, Cassidy and John Reeves IV, Anthony Buttice, Ashlynn Telli, Julianna Matias, Adelina Gordon, Ariana Matias, and Brooklyn Smith. Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on June 24 at Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata). Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (Bryantown, MD). Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery (Suitland, MD) immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be Vincent Telli III, Shawn Price Jr., Abel Matias, Louis Buttice III, John Reeves III and William Tutt Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Charles County, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
