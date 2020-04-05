Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY CHASE. View Sign Service Information Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City , MD 21043 (410)-465-2848 Send Flowers Notice

CHASE Betty Joan Calmes Chase Peacefully, in her home in Ellicott City, Betty Joan Calmes Chase departed this life on April 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Betty was born January 21, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She is predeceased by her ever loving husband Roland H. Chase, her oldest son Mark T. Chase, and by her two sisters Marilyn Sziraki and Shirley Childs. Survivors include her devoted son Matthew D. Chase and his wife Cecilia, her loving grandsons Ian and Jason, daughter-in-law Jeanne Durkin-Chase, grandchildren William (Lauren), Katie, Brent and Alec, and great-grandchildren Scarlett, Piper and Clarence V, and cherished nephew and niece, Steven Sziraki and his wife Karen. Betty worked to pay her way through college and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Cum Laude from The

CHASE Betty Joan Calmes Chase Peacefully, in her home in Ellicott City, Betty Joan Calmes Chase departed this life on April 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Betty was born January 21, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She is predeceased by her ever loving husband Roland H. Chase, her oldest son Mark T. Chase, and by her two sisters Marilyn Sziraki and Shirley Childs. Survivors include her devoted son Matthew D. Chase and his wife Cecilia, her loving grandsons Ian and Jason, daughter-in-law Jeanne Durkin-Chase, grandchildren William (Lauren), Katie, Brent and Alec, and great-grandchildren Scarlett, Piper and Clarence V, and cherished nephew and niece, Steven Sziraki and his wife Karen. Betty worked to pay her way through college and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in 1954. She was a hard worker and loaned her older sister funds to start attending college as well. Following college, she worked as a merchandise buyer for Rikes Department Store in Dayton, Ohio. Betty and Roland were married on July 22, 1956 at Grace Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio. After living in various locations for several years, Betty and Roland settled in Lanham, Maryland to raise their children with their dog Whitney, who Betty treated like a third son. While raising her children, Betty's work included substitute teaching for her son's elementary school, volunteering with her church, and serving as an accountant for a day care, where she met lifelong friends. Betty enjoyed retirement travels with her husband to many places and spent time going on adventures or just having quality time with her loving grandchildren. She also cared for her family and her neighbors in need. Her loving family misses her delightful "merci beaucoup," her exasperated "Mercy!" and her "Roland, is that your first?" We will also miss her pretty blue eyes. Mom could never resist reaching out to touch a beautiful flower, to bear hug her grandsons, to smile at a child or to show affection to a dog. She was able to make us laugh with her humor to her final days despite the challenges with which she was faced. Mom was a strong woman who was taken from us too soon. Mom's close family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of angels from Morningside House of Ellicott City for the tireless and loving care they provided for our China Doll. We will hold these memories, and the memories of how we were supported, most fondly in our hearts. Final viewing has been private and we are not able to have a service at this time. Betty's immediate family will gather privately for her interment at a later date that has not yet been determined. Those wishing to honor our Mom, Grammy, and your Betty may do so by sharing their memories as they are priceless to us and we will add them to our own. Final viewing has been private and we are not able to have a service at this time. Betty's immediate family will gather privately for her interment at a later date that has not yet been determined. Those wishing to honor our Mom, Grammy, and your Betty may do so by sharing their memories as they are priceless to us and we will add them to our own. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close