BETTY B. CHESEMAN
Retired DC Public Schools Educator
2/24/1936 ~10/19/2019
Peacefully passed away October 19, 2019. Wife of the late George H. Cheseman. She is survived by two sons, Gregory D. Cheseman and Bryan P. Cheseman; two grandsons, Hasani and Joshua Cheseman, and one sister, C. Dianne Bryant, and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family, Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3440 Minnesota Avenue, SE, Washington, DC.