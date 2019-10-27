The Washington Post

BETTY CHESEMAN (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
First Baptist Church
3440 Minnesota Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3440 Minnesota Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
BETTY B. CHESEMAN  
Retired DC Public Schools Educator  
2/24/1936 ~10/19/2019  

Peacefully passed away October 19, 2019. Wife of the late George H. Cheseman. She is survived by two sons, Gregory D. Cheseman and Bryan P. Cheseman; two grandsons, Hasani and Joshua Cheseman, and one sister, C. Dianne Bryant, and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family, Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3440 Minnesota Avenue, SE, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
