Betty Ann Childress
Betty Ann Childress, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Vienna, VA on August 25, 2020. At her request, no service will be held. Betty Ann was born September 10, 1942, in Louisa, VA, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Eugene Childress; mother, Vivian Stevens; father, Cleon Chick; stepfather, Thomas Stevens; daughter, Telka Penley; and son, Donald Trainham. For 30 years, she passionately and successfully worked as a real estate agent for RE/MAX before retiring. After retirement, Betty Ann devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family and friends, as well as her sweet dog, Ella. She arguably created one of the finest flower gardens in Northern Virginia. She also loved tending to her extensive miniature doll house collection. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Trainham of Richmond, VA and Bryant Childress of Richmond, VA; daughter, Beth Swearingen of Fayetteville, AR; sister, Judy Chick Beaton of Hillsboro Beach, FL; and special friend, Doug Wallen of Vienna, VA. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a niece and two nephews. She will be missed dearly and remembered as a bright light for anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or your local SPCA. Please visit the online guestbook at www.moneyandking.com
.