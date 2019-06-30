BETTY ANN CRAYTON
Betty Ann Crayton was born December 14, 1942 to the late Mattie Hall. God called her home on Friday, June 21, 2019. We all cherish the many wonderful memories she gave us and honor God for sharing her for 76 years. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.