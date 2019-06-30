The Washington Post

BETTY CLAYTON (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY CLAYTON.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matthews Memorial Baptist Church
2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Matthews Memorial Baptist Church
2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BETTY ANN CRAYTON  

Betty Ann Crayton was born December 14, 1942 to the late Mattie Hall. God called her home on Friday, June 21, 2019. We all cherish the many wonderful memories she gave us and honor God for sharing her for 76 years. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.