BETTY CLEVELAND

Betty Eileen Cleveland
On August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother to Brian (deceased), Sandra, and Michael (Suzanne). Betty is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty was born to Rose and Cecil Bell in 1926. She and Billy raised Brian, Sandy, and Mike while traveling as a Navy family from country to country. Betty loved and lived passionately and creatively making her family's home wherever Billy's career took them. Her home's treasures provide a glimpse of their life and adventures. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 with a Celebration of Betty's life at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to contribute.aa.org
