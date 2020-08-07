1/1
BETTY CLEVELAND
Betty Eileen Cleveland  
On August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother to Brian (deceased), Sandra, and Michael (Suzanne). Betty is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty was born to Rose and Cecil Bell in 1926. She and Billy raised Brian, Sandy, and Mike while traveling as a Navy family from country to country. Betty loved and lived passionately and creatively making her family's home wherever Billy's career took them. Her home's treasures provide a glimpse of their life and adventures. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 with a Celebration of Betty's life at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to contribute.aa.org. Please sign family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
