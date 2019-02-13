Notice Guest Book View Sign

COLLINS BETTY SIMON COLLINS Betty Simon Collins, 89, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at The Culpeper Retirement Home, Culpeper, Virginia. Betty was born August 8, 1929 on Abram's Run, Walkersville, West Virginia, to Robert Melvin Simon and Dora Elizabeth Rexroad Simon. She began her education in 1934, by riding a pony to her rural one room school each day. In 1945, Betty graduated from Burnsville High School and then attended Glenville State College, graduating in 1951 with a BA in Elementary Education. Her colleagues remember her as an exemplary teacher and a strong team leader. After her retirement in 1982, she enjoyed a busy volunteer schedule including; Welcome Wagon, Library Reading Time, Tutoring, Garden Club and became a certified Master Gardener. She, also, fully devoted herself to the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, serving as the manager of the Culpeper Hospital Gift Shop for over 10 years, earning an award for working over 2000 volunteer hours. She and her volunteer staff were very proud of the gift shop and its monetary contribution to the hospital during those years. Her family remembers her love and devotion to them through her helping, sharing, teaching, cooking, sewing and smocking. Betty often stated that she did not have any great claims to fame, but always strived "to do her best". In her own words she was baptized a Methodist as an infant and remained faithful to her family, church and the Lord, Jesus Christ until her death. She is fondly remembered by her church for her years as President of the Culpeper United Methodist Women, her membership in church circles, Sunday school, Sunday school teacher, prayer groups, bible study groups, her countless volunteer hours and her delicious homemade apple butter. Betty is survived by her children; Anita Beth Collins Turnage (Ralph) and Stephen Boyd Collins (Cindy), two grandchildren; Elizabeth Collins Turnage and Ralph "Stephen" Turnage, Jr, and two great-grandchildren; Haden Alexander Turnage and Ella Grace Steiglitz. She was the oldest of seven children and is survived by brothers William Dale Simon and Larry Rexroad Simon (Gina), sister Sondra Simon Qualey (Skip), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Boyd Winston Collins, granddaughter Christine Brianna Collins, brothers Oscar Franklin Simon and Robert Greeley Simon and sister Barbara Simon Hines. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 592, Culpeper, VA 22701, Attn: Joan Proctor, Auxiliary President. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 592, Culpeper, VA 22701, Attn: Joan Proctor, Auxiliary President.

