

Betty Marie Currence (Age 83)



Of Fayetteville NC, formerly of Washington, DC departed this life Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Wife of the late Lawrence Currence. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: children, Larry L. Currence, and Lisa C. Tapscott (Andrew); siblings, "Teddy" Norwood Coates, Harriet Hines, Shirley E. Glenn; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Homegoing celebration to be held Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph Street, Washington, DC with Pastor Frank D. Tucker, officiating. Burial to follow in Fort Lincoln Cemetery-Gardens of Reflection. Viewing will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. For further information please contact Marshall-March Funeral Home (202)723-1250.