BETTY JANE SESSO DeATLEY
(Age 94)
On Monday, April 15, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. A native Washingtonian, she was born June 25, 1924 and was married to Lawrence B. DeAtley from 1945 until his death in July, 2000. She leaves behind three sons and their children, Craig DeAtley (Betty), Heather DeAtley and Kathryn DeAtley; Bruce DeAtley (Dinah), Tess DeAtley and Nicholas DeAtley and Mark DeAtley (Nancy), Steven Hart, Jason Hart, Katie Hart Labossiere (John) and Abigail DeAtley; great-grandchildren, Mia Labossiere and Tyson Labossiere and best friends Patricia Uhler and Skip Mitchell. She was a member of Ingram Congregational Church in Washington, DC and First Presbyterian Church in Annandale, VA. Service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Center for Youth and Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782.