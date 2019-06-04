BETTY L. DiGUISEPPE
On May 31, 2019, Betty L. DiGuiseppe, of Selbyville, DE, loving mother of Warren F. DiGuiseppe (Teresa), Tim A. DiGuiseppe (Jacqueline), Frances R. DiGuiseppe (Janet), Donald A. DiGuiseppe and Paul T. DiGuiseppe (Carol); grandmother of seven, great grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of four. Mass at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, DE. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roxana Vol. Fire Dept., 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com