

BETTY ECKERT



Betty Anderson Eckert, recently of Locust Grove, MD, passed away January 4, 2020. Betty was born on December 27, 1929 in Urbana, IL to James and Mira (Beaudoin) Anderson and later moved to Hyattsville, MD where she was raised. She graduated from Hyattsville High School in 1946 and attended the University of Maryland where she met the love of her life, Thomas Eckert. Betty and Tom married in 1948 and settled in Lewisdale where they raised four children.

Betty was active in the community as a Girl Scout troop leader and room mother at Lewisdale Elementary School. She attended the Adelphi Friends Meeting starting in 1956 continuing until she and Tom moved to their beloved beach house on the Chesapeake ,Bay.

Betty loved sewing, baking, reading and solving crossword puzzles. She always had a jigsaw puzzle going and was widely known for winning all games of Scrabble. Betty was known for her beauty, wisdom and kindness to all people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Eckert. Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses Barbara Blumberg (Richard) of Ashburn, VA, Thomas, Jr. (Blenda) of Clarksville, MD, Susan Schweitzer (Peter) of Leesburg, VA, and James (Cheryl) of Vienna, VA. She is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren Richard, David, Kathryn, Jennifer, William, Megan and Rachel and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Thomas. She is also survived by one brother, Richard Anderson of Silver Spring, MD and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the North Beach Senior Center, North Beach, MD, on April 25, 2020 starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the North Beach Senior Center.